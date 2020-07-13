Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. "There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health," one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. Golf-Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

Collin Morikawa narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak on Sunday, defeating Justin Thomas in a tightly contested bout at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after his fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play. DC United v Toronto MLS game postponed due to virus test results

The Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC on Sunday has been postponed after tests conducted on the players produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said. The match will be rescheduled and details will be announced later on Sunday. Custer stuns field at Kentucky for first career Cup win

With some of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battling it out for the lead on a restart with two laps to go in Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, it was a rookie -- Cole Custer -- who emerged with the lead and ultimately the victory. Custer, driving in just his 20th Cup race and his first on the circuit at the Kentucky 1.5-mile oval, beat out previous series champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the final restart to get his first Cup victory. Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 30-year-old star forward, who had recovered from core muscle surgery in March before being injured again in voluntary workouts. Report: Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday. On Saturday, James told reporters that none of the 29 approved phrases appealed to him. Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game. Canadiens' Domi mulls return; Alzner opts out of restart

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has yet to decide whether he will join his teammates at training camp, the team announced Sunday. "Considering Max's health condition (Type 1 diabetes), both parties have agreed to take this responsible approach and to take this time to evaluate the ongoing situation, in order to make the best decision for Max's health at the end of this period," the team said in a statement. LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James explained why he passed when he spoke with reporters on a video conference call Saturday. Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he won't rush the slugger back.