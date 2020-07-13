Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hasenhuettl to prioritise youth, not transfer market next season

"The first thing is you have to scan your own academy for what you have and what you miss," Hasenhuettl, who signed a new four-year contract in June, told the Daily Echo. "It's never in any club that you have fantastic players in every position in the academy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 12:18 IST
Soccer-Hasenhuettl to prioritise youth, not transfer market next season

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says he will comb through the club's academy before turning to the transfer market for new signings ahead of next season.

Southampton's academy has unearthed the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Adam Lallana and the club's new skipper James Ward-Prowse in recent years and Hasenhuettl said the search for talent must start there. "The first thing is you have to scan your own academy for what you have and what you miss," Hasenhuettl, who signed a new four-year contract in June, told the Daily Echo.

"It's never in any club that you have fantastic players in every position in the academy. If you have a problem in one position, then you must focus on that and not block anybody. "... As a young player, you get chances but not endless chances. We try to build them up slowly, give them a few minutes and when you see that he still has both feet on the ground and keen to work, then we feel we can develop the player."

Southampton, who are 12th, have won three of five games since the season's restart and face Manchester United later on Monday.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asia rally as focus turns to earnings

UK stocks jumped 1 on Monday as investors bet on a stimulus-led economic revival, with focus also turning to the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season for signs of a pickup in activity following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Th...

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrains highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and...

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat

The postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting wil...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020