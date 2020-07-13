Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former players hail 'incredible' Windies win on resumption

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed West Indies' "incredible" victory over England in the series opener and said their performance had been all the more remarkable given cricket was just returning from the COVID-19 shutdown. A "great week of test cricket," Vaughan said. "For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times...

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:25 IST
Cricket-Former players hail 'incredible' Windies win on resumption

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed West Indies' "incredible" victory over England in the series opener and said their performance had been all the more remarkable given cricket was just returning from the COVID-19 shutdown. West Indies, No. 8 in the test rankings, arrived in England without batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul, who pulled out of the tour citing concerns about safety during the pandemic.

Few expected them to beat fourth-ranked England but Jason Holder's team prevailed by four wickets in a see-saw contest. A "great week of test cricket," Vaughan said.

"For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times... For them to have played so well & won is incredible," tweeted Vaughan. "I don't even think England fans will be too disappointed...bloody love test cricket."

West Indies batting great Viv Richards was over the moon. "First game after the break belongs to us," tweeted the former captain.

"Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys. You make us proud." Indian great Sachin Tendulkar praised the "good all-round" performance by both teams while captain Virat Kohli also hailed the "Top display of test cricket".

"Cricket is so much better with @windiescricket doing well in the longest format of the game," tweeted former India quick Irfan Pathan. The three-test 'bio-secure' series moves to Manchester for the second match from Thursday.

British actor Hugh Laurie summed up the impact of the Southampton test on the game's followers. "What a game of cricket. It doesn't solve anything, cure anything, make anything go away - but what a game of cricket," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asia rally as focus turns to earnings

UK stocks jumped 1 on Monday as investors bet on a stimulus-led economic revival, with focus also turning to the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season for signs of a pickup in activity following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Th...

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrains highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and...

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat

The postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting wil...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020