Complaint of fraud in Karate filed with Sports Ministry, IOA

Complaints regarding fraud have been filed with the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) against the Karate Association of India's (KAI) suspended vice president Bharat Sharma. The complaint which has been filed by Yogesh Kalra, the General Secretary of Haryana Sports Karate Association, also alleges that Sharma and his associates were offering kickbacks to World Karate Federation's president Espinos.

Karate Association of India has already been de-recognised by the World Karate Federation. "The great master fraud of Karate in India, Bharat Sharma has now got a new Company registered under the name of Karate India (KIO) this year in the month of March 2020 and also made two of his school friends as its directors, his school friends do not have any connection with karate," Kalra said in his letter.

"He is now telling all to leave Karate Association of India and join Karate India Organisation. He is telling everyone that he will get recognition from the World Karate Federation with the help of Mr. Espinos who is the President of the World Karate Federation," he added. In his letter, Kalra has alleged that Espinos is asking for USD 500,000 in cash for granting recognition and Bharat Sharma has also agreed to pay this amount.

Kalra has further said that Sharma paid Espinos USD 100,000 in cash for derecognition of the Karate Association of India. He has also said that Sharma has been selling around 3 lakh karate belts in exchange for money. "Sharma has been selling approximately 3,00,000 Karate Belts every year to Karatekas/Karate Students and the sale price varies from Rs.2500 to Rs.25,000 per belt depending on the colour of the belt, with an average price per belt of Rs.10,000 for approximately 300,000 plus belts sold every year in various colours," Kalra said in his letter.

"He collects almost Rs 30 crores in cash by way of sale of belts every year, spends Rs 15 crores approx on international federation, his agents, the Executive Board of Karate and few people who matter in IOA, etc," he added. (ANI)