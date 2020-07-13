Left Menu
NFL-Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:48 IST
The NFL's Washington team said on Monday it will abandon its Redskins name and logo, a decision made after sponsors recently stepped up pressure to scrap a name long criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. "On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement https://twitter.com/Redskins/status/1282661063943651328.

"Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review." Team owner Dan Snyder had previously said he would not change the name under any circumstances but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, urged the NFL club to rebrand.

