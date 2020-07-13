Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

West Ham United, Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa recorded victories to breathe life into the relegation battle with three matches remaining. Meanwhile, Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion have been impressive to collect seven points since the restart to move up to 15th and face three midtable sides - Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley - in their remaining matches.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:22 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

The following are talking points from the weekend's Premier League action: ANOTHER TWIST IN RACE FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL

The race for the Champions League qualification took an interesting turn on Monday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) announced its decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year European ban. Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United knew City's ban could have opened up Champions League spot for the team finishing fifth but that is no longer on the table.

The most concerned team should be Leicester, who are in free fall after collecting two wins from their last 11 league games. Brendan Rodgers's side will drop out of the of the top four if Manchester United beat Southampton later on Monday.

POPE PILES PRESSURE ON ENGLAND NO.1 PICKFORD Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was left frustrated after coming up against an inspired Nick Pope, who repeatedly denied the newly-crowned Premier League champions during the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield.

"There were moments when it was Liverpool against Nick Pope," Klopp said after the match on Saturday. Pope has recorded a joint league-high 14 clean sheets this season, alongside Manchester City's Ederson, and has made a strong case to add to his two England caps.

Jordan Pickford has been England manager Gareth Southgate's preferred choice but the Everton goalkeeper's far from convincing displays since the restart may have left the door open for Pope ahead of the international fixtures in September. RELEGATION BATTLE SET FOR FRANTIC FINALE

Norwich City became the first club to suffer relegation this season after a 4-0 defeat by West Ham United, but other teams in danger were back fighting to retain their top-flight status at the weekend. West Ham United, Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa recorded victories to breathe life into the relegation battle with three matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion have been impressive to collect seven points since the restart to move up to 15th and face three midtable sides - Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley - in their remaining matches. "We still need points, from my perspective. We're still fighting for those," Potter said. "We have to try to focus on getting as many as we can from the remaining three."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-With a post-Brexit border operation model, Britain tells firms to get ready

Britain unveiled its new post-Brexit border operating model on Monday, setting out what traders will need to do when a status quo transition arrangement with the European Union finishes at the end of this year. Last month, the government sa...

Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex

Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are sited, one of which exploded, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday. Javad Jahandoust, the fire chie...

IMF calls on Lebanese to unite behind government reform plan

The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged Lebanese authorities to unite behind a government economic plan that has received a cool reception from the banking sector, saying the country needs a reform program to rescue an economy mired...

Dera being targeted for supporting SAD in 2017 assembly polls: Dera panel

Days after jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Ram Rahim Singh was named in a 2015 case of the theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot, Dera representatives on Monday claimed that they were possibly being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020