Wild drop interim tag for coach Evason

The Minnesota Wild removed the interim tag for head coach Dean Evason and gave him a contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Monday. "I am very excited to announce that Dean Evason is our full-time head coach," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. "Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity. I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward."

Evason, 55, was named interim coach on Feb. 14 when he replaced Bruce Boudreau after having served as an assistant since June 6, 2018. The Wild responded to the coaching change by posting an 8-4-0 record in 12 games under Evason before the NHL was paused on March 12 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Minnesota (35-27-7) will begin a best-of-five qualifying series against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton on Aug. 2.

"I'd be lying if I said I don't think about what possibly could happen," Evason said last week, per NHL.com. "But again, it's completely out of my control, so I'm going about my business ... My feeling is I'm one of the luckiest guys in the world to be sitting here even if my job, there's an 'interim' in front of it. I'm a head coach in the NHL. ... I'm doing awesome. "It's a pretty unique situation and a pretty unique job and a pretty special job. I don't take anything for granted and I know that I'm very fortunate to be in this spot."

Prior to joining Minnesota, Evason posted a 242-161-53 record in six seasons (2012-18) as coach of Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. Before that, he spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Washington Capitals (2005-12). Evason was selected by the Capitals in the fifth round of the 1982 NHL Draft. He collected 372 points (139 goals, 233 assists) in 803 games over 13 NHL seasons with the Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

