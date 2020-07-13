Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pellegrini wants Betis fighting in European competitions

Manuel Pellegrini's main goal in his new coaching job with Real Betis is to make the Spanish club a regular in European competitions. "I will try to help with my experience to try to get the most out of the team." Pellegrini, a former player, left Villarreal in 2009 to coach Real Madrid, where he stayed for a season.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:41 IST
Pellegrini wants Betis fighting in European competitions

Manuel Pellegrini's main goal in his new coaching job with Real Betis is to make the Spanish club a regular in European competitions. Pellegrini was officially introduced as Betis' new coach on Monday after signing a three-year deal that will begin next season.

"This is a team that has to be fighting for European competitions," the Chilean coach said. "It needs it as an institution and it will be my main objective to help the club take that leap and achieve better results on the field." Pellegrini helped Villarreal thrive in Europe more than a decade ago, making it to the Champions League semifinals in 2006 and quarterfinals in 2009. He also led the club to a runner-up finish in the Spanish league in 2008. "If they told me before arriving at Villarreal that we would play in the semifinals and quarterfinals of the Champions League, or that we would finish second in La Liga, people would have said that that was crazy," the 66-year-old Pellegrini said.

Betis last played in the Champions League in 2005-06. It made it to the Europa League in 2013-14 and 2018-19. Pellegrini said he hoped to achieve with Betis the same success he had with his previous clubs in Spain.

"I'm convinced that Betis has a squad with a lot of quality and that can achieve great things," Pellegrini said. "I will try to help with my experience to try to get the most out of the team." Pellegrini, a former player, left Villarreal in 2009 to coach Real Madrid, where he stayed for a season. He later led Manchester City to the English Premier League title in 2014. He also coached Málaga, West Ham and Chinese club Hebei China Fortune. Betis fired coach Joan “Rubi” Ferrer last month after an up-and-down season and is under interim coach Alexis Trujillo. The team is in 13th place with two matches left. It has won only two of its nine matches since the Spanish league resumed following the coronavirus break.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 3,275 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Monday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 3,275 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April. The six schemes were Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Frankl...

Elderly woman stabbed to death inside flat

A 70 year-old woman was found killed with multiple stab injuries inside the bathroom of her flat in Chembur here on Monday, police said. The body of Sajnabai Patil was spotted by her nephew Anand Patil in afternoon, who informed the police,...

CCI directs 10 enterprises, officials to cease, desist from anti-competitive ways

The Competition Commission has directed 10 enterprises and some of their officials to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices but refrained from imposing monetary penalties in a matter related to cartelisation in biddi...

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell deserves no 'special treatment,' urges detention

Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail while facing charges she lured underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and deserves no special treatment because of the risk she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020