Cardinals RHP Hicks (health concerns) opts out of season

St. Louis Cardinals hard-throwing right-hander Jordan Hicks cited pre-existing health concerns Monday for opting out of the 2020 season. Hicks, 23, has Type 1 diabetes, a health issue that MLB and the MLB Players Association have deemed to be a pre-existing condition that would make him eligible to receive full pay as well as full service time. He continues to recover from "Tommy John" elbow surgery performed in June 2019.

"We respect and understand Jordan's decision to opt out this season," said John Mozeliak, Cardinals' president of baseball operations. "We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season." Since making his major league debut in 2018, Hicks has earned a reputation as one of baseball's hardest throwers while becoming an increasingly key cog of the Cardinals' bullpen. In 102 career appearances, Hicks owns a 5-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings.

According to the New York Post, Hicks is the 13th player to opt out of the 2020 MLB season, but the first that is eligible for full pay because of his pre-existing condition. --Field Level Media