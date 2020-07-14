Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25

The league will have three games a day, playing on the two courts at the Feld Entertainment Center, which is near the IMG Academy where the players are staying. The regular season will begin with No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty facing Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm in a nationally televised game.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:49 IST
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25

The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor's name.

Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor's name on their jersey for subsequent games. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.

Additionally, throughout the season, players will wear warm-up shirts that display "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. "As we build on the momentum for women's sports and the WNBA from last season, we're incredibly grateful to our broadcast partners who have shown a continued commitment to bringing the WNBA to fans across the country on their biggest platforms," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"This 2020 WNBA season will truly be one unlike any other, and we're looking forward to using our collective platform to highlight the tremendous athletes in the WNBA as well as their advocacy for social change." The league's 24th season will be played at a single site in Bradenton, Florida. Each team will play a 22-game schedule, facing opponents twice. One game will be designated as a home game and the other one a road contest. The league will have three games a day, playing on the two courts at the Feld Entertainment Center, which is near the IMG Academy where the players are staying.

The regular season will begin with No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty facing Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm in a nationally televised game. Stewart missed all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The season is set to end on Sept. 12 with the playoffs beginning soon after. The WNBA is using its traditional playoff format with eight teams reaching the postseason and a single-elimination game being played in the opening two rounds.

ESPN is already slated to broadcast 24 games during the first few weeks of the season across its channels, including ABC. It's the most regular-season games the network has shown. "ESPN and the WNBA's goal has always been to spotlight the league's tremendous talent and that did not change under this new set of circumstances. The result was our most expansive regular season schedule to date, featuring every team in the league and the many stars that work tirelessly to move the sport forward," said Carol Stiff, ESPN's vice president of programming and acquisitions.

"The WNBA has been an exceptional partner of ESPN's for nearly 25 years and we look forward to continued collaboration as we move through what promises to be an amazing, albeit unconventional, season and post season." CBS Sports Network will show 40 games, including one on its main network..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium, once hard-hit, reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday for the first time since March 10.As in many European countries th...

UK COVID-19 death toll nears 56,000 including suspected cases - Reuters tally

The United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,873, including suspected cases, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the countrys status as one of the worst hit in the world.The Reuters tally comprises fat...

Samsung: 6G commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercializati...

Nepal PM Oli's Ayodhya claim shows his 'mental bankruptcy': Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali and said that such statement shows h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020