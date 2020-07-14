Left Menu
Development News Edition

State sports ministers brief Rijiju on roadmap for post COVID-19 resumption

The state ministers lauded the steps taken by the Ministry to promote grassroot-level sport as well as Olympic-level training in all the states. "The ministers and officers made some very valuable suggestions about sports and youth affairs related issues...briefed me about their preparations for post COVID -- of ways to start sporting events and training for athletes," Rijju said in a statement after the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:17 IST
State sports ministers brief Rijiju on roadmap for post COVID-19 resumption

Sports Ministers of 18 states and union territories on Tuesday briefed Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on their post COVID-19 resumption plans on the opening day of a two-day virtual meeting to chalk a way forward amid the pandemic. The state ministers lauded the steps taken by the Ministry to promote grassroot-level sport as well as Olympic-level training in all the states.

"The ministers and officers made some very valuable suggestions about sports and youth affairs related issues...briefed me about their preparations for post COVID -- of ways to start sporting events and training for athletes," Rijju said in a statement after the meeting. Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, participated in Tuesday's meeting. The other States/UTs will be in the conference on Wednesday. "States are doing a very good job and the Ministry is closely co-ordinating with them. I am sure we will come out with a roadmap for the way forward, at the end of the conference," Rijiju said while addressing the state ministers.

The setting up of one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in each state and following the 'One State One Sport' policy found favour with the states, according to Rijiju. The ministers and officials showed keen interest in adopting one sport in which the state has traditionally been strong.

"Our ministry will assist and fund the States in the endeavour to achieve excellence in one or two sport. The KISCEs will become the nodal centre for a particular sport where athletes can be groomed at world-class facilities for Olympics," Rijiju said. "States can also choose to train athletes in other sports, including traditional sports, but the focus should be on one or two disciplines." The state representatives said that setting up of 1000 Khelo India Centres in all districts across the country will help to not just tap local talent, but also create a culture of sport in the country.

Several states shared their own success stories in promoting grassroot-level sport. The meeting also discussed ways to engage more volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to promote various schemes at the state level.

"The NYKS and NSS volunteers have done a commendable job working alongside civil administration during COVID-19. There are currently 75 lakh volunteers and we have decided to take that number up to 1 crore in Unlock 2," Rijiju said. "As the country opens up, our volunteers will create awareness among all sections of society such as farmers, small business owners and others, regarding the direct benefits that they can get through being self-reliant." He called upon the states to promote volunteers and support them to work better.

"They will be working directly with the district administration with minimal intervention of the Centre." PTI PDS PM PM.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

Wall Street was set for a lower open on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly reports from U.S. lenders, with new business restrictions in California and simmering U.S.-China friction also denting risk appetite.Largest U.S....

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...

Walmart-led group to pump over Rs 9,000cr in Flipkart

US retail giant Walmart will lead a USD 1.2 billion about Rs 9,045 crore investment in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to give it extra firepower to compete with Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambanis JioMart. The fresh equity round value...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020