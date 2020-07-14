Mikel Arteta not giving up on Arsenal's chances for European qualification

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still hopeful of qualifying for the European competition despite not featuring in the top seven of the Premier League standings. Arsenal has been bothered by lack of consistency and the side finds itself in a bad position and the chances of making it to the Europa League look bleak.

"I'm going to keep going and I'm going to try to persuade the boys to keep going, and fight until we have a little bit of hope and until it's mathematically impossible. This is where we are," the official website of Arsenal quoted Arteta as saying. Arteta has also said that Arsenal is trying to improve their game during set-pieces.

"It is part of the process we are trying to do. We will improve there and we know how important they are in big matches," Arteta said. "We talked about it before the game that set-pieces in this game are crucial, and it cost us the three points," he added.

Arsenal had lost the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Spurs came from behind to register a 2-1 victory over their arch rivals.

Arsenal is currently at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings with 50 points from 35 matches. The side will next take on table-toppers Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday, July 16. (ANI)