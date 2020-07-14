Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England spinner Bess feels dangerous ahead of test

England off-spinner Dom Bess said he feels "dangerous" ahead of the second test against the West Indies which starts at Old Trafford on Thursday. One of England's greatest missed out." Bess was part of the England side which lost the opening test in South Africa in December last year before they turned the series around. "I know there is that record of England not getting off to the best of starts," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:21 IST
Cricket-England spinner Bess feels dangerous ahead of test

England off-spinner Dom Bess said he feels "dangerous" ahead of the second test against the West Indies which starts at Old Trafford on Thursday. Bess was frustrated on the final day of the first test at Southampton, going wicketless as the visitors reached a target of 200 to win by four wickets.

"I know I went wicketless but it could have turned and the thing that I'm focusing on is how well it's coming out at the moment, I do feel really dangerous and that's a great place to be," Bess told a news conference on Tuesday. "As a spinner, some will go your way some days and some won't, that is cricket. I feel like I am attacking both edges of the bat. My consistency and accuracy within where I am landing it is dangerous."

The Old Trafford pitch is usually pace-friendly, which could again leave England with a decision to make about whether or not Stuart Broad is selected. He was left out of the first test -- a decision that some felt cost England victory.

Bess said it shows how much strength in depth England have. "For the coaches, captains and senior players, you want that competition for places," the 22-year-old said.

"You go through the whole squad and there are at least two or three who can do that role, that can only produce success in the long term. Look at Stuart Broad missing out in the first test. I know he was gutted and that shows you the depth we have. One of England's greatest missed out." Bess was part of the England side which lost the opening test in South Africa in December last year before they turned the series around.

"I know there is that record of England not getting off to the best of starts," he said. "We turned it round in South Africa and there is no reason why we can't do it here."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case

Jeffrey Epsteins former girlfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in a video court hearing in M...

Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates; 16 killed

Armenia and Azerbaijan forces fought Tuesday with heavy artillery and drones, leaving at least 16 people killed on both sides, including an Azerbaijani general, in the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Skirmishes on the volatile borde...

Investors signal risks ahead of key cabinet meeting on Atlantia licence

Investors and unions signalled risks ahead of an Italian cabinet meeting late on Tuesday that was expected to consider whether to strip Atlantia of its toll road licence following a bridge disaster in 2018. Fondazione CRT, which owns nearly...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which women who acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020