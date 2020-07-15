Left Menu
Report: Pacers, Oladipo in dispute over $3M in salary

Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season while healthy, which could put the remaining $3 million in salary he's owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season while healthy, which could put the remaining $3 million in salary he's owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy. ESPN reported on Tuesday that Oladipo's salary situation is unresolved.

The players union and the NBA have reviewed factors related to Oladipo's opt-out decision, which he said was tied to injury risk after missing parts of the past two seasons. But Oladipo also said in an interview with The Athletic two weeks ago that he's healthy. Healthy players who opt out of the restart forfeit their remaining salary per NBA rules.

ESPN reported that the union believes Oladipo is owed his remaining salary. Oladipo cleared quarantine and is with the team near Orlando where he is also looking healthy, according to coach Nate McMillan. "We are not approaching it as if he's not playing," McMillan said this week. "We are putting him out there. There are no restrictions for Vic. He's been going hard."

Oladipo missed 12 months with a torn quad tendon. He has one year and $21 million remaining on his current contract.

