Foden is best youngster I've ever seen: Kyle Walker

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has hailed his teammate Phil Foden saying that the 20-year-old is the "best youngster I have ever seen." "He is the best youngster I have ever seen," the club's official website quoted Walker as saying.

During Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley last month, Foden had scored twice in the match. He also netted a goal during a clash against Premier League champions, Liverpool, on July 3. Walker further stated that Foden is "top-class" both on and off the field.

"I don't know if it is because he is constantly watching David Silva and learning from him, or just his knowledge of the game," he said. "I think if he just improves on his final ball, on assisting and his final decision making on that, I think that comes with experience. As a player and as a human being, he is top class and I wish him all the best in everything that he does because he deserves it all," Walker added. (ANI)