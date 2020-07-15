Sussex CCC and Cricket Foundation launch 'Tea 4 Two' Food Bank initiative
England's County Cricket Club Sussex and Sussex Cricket Foundation have launched the 'Tea 4 Two' initiative to encourage local cricket clubs to use their recently re-opened facilities as a hub for donations of food.ANI | Sussex | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:16 IST
England's County Cricket Club Sussex and Sussex Cricket Foundation have launched the 'Tea 4 Two' initiative to encourage local cricket clubs to use their recently re-opened facilities as a hub for donations of food. The launch of the 'Tea 4 Two' initiative looks to combat the issue of increasing food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic across the county of Sussex.
The local community and club members will be able to drop off food donations while training and matches are taking place. A volunteer, nominated by the club, will then pick up the donations and deliver the food to the chosen food bank. "The initiative encourages local cricket clubs to use their recently re-opened facilities as a hub for donations of food, with the Sussex Cricket Foundation today contacting all 182 affiliated clubs, urging them to get involved and partner with a local food bank," the club said in an official statement.
The initiative is designed to amplify the England Cricket Board's (ECB) national 'Tea-A-Thon', which will see the cricketing community across England and Wales raise awareness of food poverty in the UK during the second #RaiseTheBat Test between England and West Indies. (ANI)
