Cricket Ireland names Philip Black as its new president

Cricket Ireland has named Philip Black as its new president following the organisation's first 'virtual' Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Tuesday via video-conferencing. Following a change to the Cricket Ireland Constitution to mitigate extraordinary circumstances such as the current pandemic, the members also voted for Black's term to extend to the AGM in 2022.

"Black has a long involvement in Irish cricket, including being Treasurer of the Irish Cricket Union (ICU), and being part of the team that led the incorporation process of ICU Ltd. He has also been part of the Cricket Ireland Finance Committee for the last 14 years, a period during which annual revenues have increased from 4,00,000 euros to 10 million euros," the Irish cricket board said in a statement. He succeeds outgoing president David O'Connor, who stepped down after serving an exciting period during which Ireland men played their first Test match against England at Lord's. While Ireland men qualified for the T20 World Cup, Ireland women finished third at the T20 World Cup Qualifier, narrowly missing out on the main tournament.

"It is a great honour to become president, particularly to think of some of those that have preceded me. While the role is largely honorary, you are an ambassador for your country - meeting and greeting people whether home or away. It's not only a proud day for my family and I, but for my club as well. The last president from CSNI Cricket Club was Simon Corlett, one of Ireland's finest cricketers," Black said. David Griffin, current Chairman of Munster Cricket Union, was appointed as the vice-president of the Cricket Ireland. (ANI)