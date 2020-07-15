Left Menu
Imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites is simply delusional: Alma

Former South Africa skipper Hashim Amla on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people who believe one race or nationality to be superior than the other are "simply delusional".

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST
Former South Africa skipper Hashim Amla on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people who believe one race or nationality to be superior than the other are "simply delusional". The 37-year-old batsman, who led South Africa in Tests between 2014 and 2016, also backed fellow cricketer Lungi Ngidi, who was recently criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign.

"... The imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes that's right - nothing but delusional," Amla, who has scored 9282 runs in 124 Tests and 8113 runs in 181 ODIs for South Africa, wrote in an instagram post. "However many of us, including myself, have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all.

"Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way - publicly and privately." On Tuesday, as many as 30 former South Africa cricketers, including Makhaya Ntini, Herchelle Gibbs and Vernon Philander, had come out in support of the BLM movement, saying racism remains a part of the game in the country. Ngidi was criticised after he said that racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand." "There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However the darker skinned people have had the worst of it," said Amla, who scored 311 not out against England in 2012 -- the highest by a South African.

"Some may convince themselves otherwise but you have to ask yourself - are those who know the same as those who don't know? "I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi (again)." Ngidi had also received support from the South African Cricketers' Association and Cricket South Africa, who came out with statements in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement. Former cricketer Ashwell Prince, who also led South Africa in a few matches, had called the country's system "broken" and claimed that several national team players faced racial abuse on a tour of Australia in 2005.

