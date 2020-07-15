Olympics-The 2022 Youth Olympic Games to be postponed to 2026 - IOC

Olympics-The 2022 Youth Olympic Games to be postponed to 2026 - IOCReuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:51 IST
The 2022 Youth Olympic Games, due to be held in Senegal, are set to be postponed for four years, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.
Bach said the decision was agreed by the IOC and local organisers on Wednesday and would be submitted to a full IOC session for ratification on Friday.
"This allows the IOC and national Olympic committees to better plan activities which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games and subsequent postponement of other major sports events," he told reporters in a conference call. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
