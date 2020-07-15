The following are the top stories at 21:15 hours: SPO-CRI-IND-POSTPONEMENT India Cricket: Home white-ball series against England set to be postponed New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Indian cricket team's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit of the country next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-CAMP No July 19 resumption of hockey camps as Bengaluru goes into lockdown New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The national camps for Indian men's and women's hockey teams will not resume as planned on July 19 at Bengaluru SAI Centre with the rising COVID-19 case count forcing the city into a complete seven-day lockdown.

SPO-HOCK-IND-LD ASHOK Men's team had good chance of medal if Olympics was held this year: Ashok Kumar By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) World Cup-winning hockey legend Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said it would be difficult for the Indian men's team to keep up the momentum that seemed good enough for a long-awaited Olympic podium finish had the Games been held as scheduled this year. SPO-MINISTER-MEETING Would urge states to start some kind of sporting activities after 2-3 months: Rijiju New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising COVID-19 case count.

SPO-VIRUS-FOOT-HAKIM Former footballer Hakim tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Distinguished footballer and Dhyan Chand Awardee Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at a quarantine centre in Hyderabad. SPO-CRI-SWANN Indian attack will bowl out any team cheaply: Swann Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Former England off spinner Graeme Swann on Wednesday rated the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling as the one which has the ability to bowl out any side cheaply.

SPO-CRI-AMLA-RACISM Imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites is simply delusional: Alma Johannesburg, Jul 15 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper Hashim Amla on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people who believe one race or nationality to be superior than the other are "simply delusional". SPO-VIRUS-CRI-MORTAZA Mortaza recovers from COVID-19 Dhaka, Jul 15 (PTI) Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20.

SPO-SHOOT-ANJUM Shooter, painter Anjum plays good Samaritan, counsellor in crisis By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Anjum Moudgil entered the COVID-19-forced lockdown as an accomplished shooter and a painter. SPO-CRI-PAK-MASOOD Pakistan opener Masood says England still a strong side despite defeat to West Indies Karachi, Jul 15 (PTI) Pakistan opener Shan Masood does not want to read too much into England's four-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the first Test, saying losing just a match does not make them a weak side. SPO-CRI-BBL-SCHEDULE 10th BBL to start amid India's tour to Australia this year Melbourne, Jul 15 (PTI) The 10th season of the Big Bash League (BBL) will coincide with the much-anticipated India's tour of Australia, the host board announced on Wednesday unveiling a 61-match schedule for the country's premier T20 event.

SPO-CRI-WI-SIMMONS Extended preparations played key part in Test win against England: Simmons Manchester, Jul 15 (PTI) West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes that the extended preparations after early arrival due to COVID-19 protocols have actually played a key part in his side's four-wicket win over England in the first Test at Southampton. SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD Blackwood says from first ball, England captain Ben Stokes tried to distract him Manchester, Jul 15 (PTI) One of the architects of West Indies' opening Test victory, batsman Jermaine Blackwood said England tried to verbally distract him during his match-winning innings of 95 with stand-in skipper Ben Stokes leading the act. SPO-CRI-ENG-BESS My consistency and accuracy is dangerous: Young England spinner Dom Bess Manchester, Jul 15 (PTI) Just five Tests old he might be but England off-spinner Dom Bess believes his "consistency and accuracy" is "dangerous" at the moment, something that might give him a consistent presence in the national squad.

SPO-FOOT-MDSP Mohammedan Sporting rope in Willis Plaza Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club on Wednesday announced the signing of former East Bengal forward Willis Plaza for upcoming I-League second division..