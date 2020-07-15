Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tag deadline day: No deals for Cowboys' Prescott, Chargers' Henry

Multiple outlets reported Prescott and the Cowboys weren't close to a long-term deal, and the expectation from both sides was for the quarterback to play this season under the terms of the franchise tag. The Cowboys announced June 22 that Prescott signed his tender for the 2020 season.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:27 IST
Tag deadline day: No deals for Cowboys' Prescott, Chargers' Henry

Dak Prescott will make $31.4 million under the one-year franchise tender with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 barring a last-minute breakthrough Wednesday before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Multiple outlets reported Prescott and the Cowboys weren't close to a long-term deal, and the expectation from both sides was for the quarterback to play this season under the terms of the franchise tag.

The Cowboys announced June 22 that Prescott signed his tender for the 2020 season. The same is reportedly true for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season. Henry and the Chargers haven't talked contract in recent days, per reports.

Henry signed his $10.6 million tender and plans to report to training camp, he said earlier this month. "I'm just going to go out there. I get a chance to play this year and do my thing this year," Henry told the Orange County Register. "I'm pretty locked in on what I got ahead of me in the 2020 season. That's what I'm locked in for, you know, I don't like to look too far ahead."

Prescott's contract talks with the Cowboys have simmered on and off, but owner Jerry Jones said during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine the team would only do a deal that made sense financially. The market for quarterbacks shifted in a massive way last week. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million.

Previously, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the top-paid passer in the NFL with an annual average value of $35 million. He signed a four-year, $140 million deal in April 2019. Prescott, who turns 27 on July 29, reportedly turned down a five-year, $175 million contract this offseason.

Tagging Prescott a second time next spring would cost the Cowboys nearly $40 million, based on current projections. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. He added three rushing scores for the Cowboys, who finished with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns while adding 21 rushing scores in 64 career games since being selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Other franchise-tagged players unexpected to reach long-term extensions by Wednesday's deadline include Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green and New England Patriots left guard Joe Thuney, per reports.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney World's last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus. The Florida...

Pilot betrayed party: Cong leader

Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena on Wednesday slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect. His rebellion despite the fact that he was given everything by the ...

UP's COVID tally reaches 41,383; death toll mounts to 1,012

Twenty-nine more people died of COVID-19, while 1,659 more tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a health department official said. The toll due to the disease rises to 1,012 with the tally reaching 41,383. Additi...

COVID-19: India, EU vow to enhance cooperation on health security, pandemic crisis response

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to intensify cooperation on health security and pandemic crisis response, particularly linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, while stressing the importance of stepping up collaboration in ensuri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020