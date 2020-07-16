Report: Titans, RB Henry agree on 4-year deal

Left Menu
The Tennessee Titans and franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry agreed on a four-year contract before Wednesday afternoon's deadline, Fox Sports reported. Additional details were not reported immediately, although multiple outlets reported a deal was being finalized. Franchise-tagged players have until 4 p.m. ET to sign long-term contracts or else play on the one-year franchise tender.

The Tennessee Titans and franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry agreed on a four-year contract before Wednesday afternoon's deadline, Fox Sports reported. Additional details were not reported immediately, although multiple outlets reported a deal was being finalized.

Franchise-tagged players have until 4 p.m. ET to sign long-term contracts or else play on the one-year franchise tender. Henry's tender is worth $10.3 million for 2020. ESPN reported Tuesday that a deal for Henry was unlikely to come before the deadline.

Henry, 26, led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last season, while adding 446 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the playoffs. He also chipped in 18 catches for 206 yards and two scores in the regular season. A second-round pick in 2016, Henry has 3,833 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in 62 career games, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

