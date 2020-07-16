Left Menu
Mets ace deGrom day-to-day after MRI on ailing back

Left-hander Noah Syndergaard is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring. New York is counting on deGrom to anchor a rotation that also consists of Steven Matz, Rick Porcello, Marcus Stroman and Michael Wacha Last season, deGrom led the National League with 255 strikeouts and posted an 11-8 record with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts.

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, with multiple reports saying Wednesday that results showed the injury was not serious. The 32-year-old deGrom is now listed as day-to-day.

He is scheduled to start the season opener at Citi Field on July 24 against the Atlanta Braves. --Field Level Media

