INF Sano (COVID-19) cleared to rejoin Twins

Minnesota Twins power hitter Miguel Sano, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early July, was cleared to rejoin the team Wednesday. MLB requires all players who tested positive to later test negative twice in a 24-hour period before they can rejoin their club on the field.

Sano, 27, played 91 games at third base for the Twins last season but is expected to move to first base with the arrival of Josh Donaldson. In 105 games overall last season, he totaled career bests of 34 home runs and 79 RBIs and had a .247 batting average. Sano's 2019 production earned him a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason, although this season's salary will be reduced because of the shortened schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In five seasons, all with the Twins, Sano is a career .245 hitter with 118 home runs and 315 RBIs in 486 games. He was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 28 home runs with 77 RBIs. --Field Level Media