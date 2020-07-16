Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Khawaja, Stoinis named in preliminary squad for England tour

Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national contracts after falling out of favour with selectors over the home summer. Veteran paceman Andrew Tye was also a notable inclusion, having been left out of Western Australia's state contracts list.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:07 IST
Cricket-Khawaja, Stoinis named in preliminary squad for England tour

Top order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Michael Stoinis have been named in a preliminary 26-man squad for Australia's provisional white ball tour of England in September. Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national contracts after falling out of favour with selectors over the home summer.

Veteran paceman Andrew Tye was also a notable inclusion, having been left out of Western Australia's state contracts list. Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who both featured in last year's World Cup squad, were omitted along with Victoria batsman Peter Handscomb.

The squad includes the uncapped trio of Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe following their strong performances in Australia's Big Bash League. Left-arm paceman Sams was the BBL's leading wicket-taker with 30 victims for Sydney Thunder, while Sydney Sixers' wicketkeeper batsman Philippe made 487 runs in the Twenty20 tournament, including a match-winning half-century in the final against Melbourne Stars.

Paceman Meredith took 10 wickets in six games for Hobart Hurricanes before he was ruled out of the BBL with injury. Australia are likely to need to take a bigger squad to England given the logistical difficulties of sending injury replacements due to travel restrictions and border controls to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Australia were initially scheduled to tour England for three one-day internationals and three T20Is this month but the series was postponed due to COVID-19. Selector Trevor Hohns said Cricket Australia were doing all they could to ensure the tour of England could go ahead.

"We continue to work with the ECB and government agencies and a decision on the tour will be made in due course," he said in a statement. "In the meantime, the identification of a preliminary list will enable us to work with players and states more directly on the preparation for the tour in the hope it can proceed."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 740 am, as reported by National Center for Seismology. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22km away from the Rajkot city.After ...

WRAPUP 2-China's economy rebounds in Q2 after steep slump, consumption and investment still weak

Chinas economy returned to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus steps to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.The worlds second-lar...

Investigative report of Indiana lynching complaint delivered to prosecutors

The Indiana law enforcement investigation of a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist who said several white men tried to lynch him at a lakeside park was turned over to prosecutors on Wednesday for review, officials said...

MNS workers vandalise Agriculture Department's office in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020