Serie A: AC Milan register 3-1 win over Parma

With a commanding 3-1 win over Parma, AC Milan on Wednesday boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League here at the San Siro stadium.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:27 IST
AC Milan will now compete against Bologna on July 19. (Photo/ AC Milan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With a commanding 3-1 win over Parma, AC Milan on Wednesday boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League here at the San Siro stadium. With this win, AC Milan have taken their points tally to 53 and hold the seventh position on Serie A table. The sixth-placed club, Napoli, also have the same points but are above AC Milan because of the goal difference. Moreover, Napoli have already secured a Europa League place via their Italian Cup win last month.

During the match, Parma scored the opening goal with the help of Jasmin Kurtic's strike in the 44th minute. However, in the second half, AC Milan took the charge and netted thrice to bring the scoreline to 3-1. After the interval, Franck Kessie scored the equaliser in the 55th minute which was followed by Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu's goal in the 59th and 77th minute respectively.

Also, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his 100th appearance in all competitions for AC Milan in the match. AC Milan will now compete against Bologna on July 19. (ANI)

