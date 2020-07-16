Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia suspends use of VAR ahead of A-League restart

FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Thursday teams would also be allowed to make five substitutions during matches, in line with guidelines issued by the global governing body FIFA and rule-making organisation IFAB. "The VAR decision was made after considering a number of factors.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:23 IST
Soccer-Australia suspends use of VAR ahead of A-League restart
Representative Image

Australia's soccer top flight is suspending the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) when the season resumes on Friday after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said. FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Thursday teams would also be allowed to make five substitutions during matches, in line with guidelines issued by the global governing body FIFA and rule-making organization IFAB.

"The VAR decision was made after considering a number of factors. Our aim has always been to improve decision-making accuracy and work ... to improve fan engagement by allowing referee audio broadcast," O'Rourke said in a statement. "It's still our ambition to pioneer the broadcast of referee communications ... but is still in development mode for the global game. We will revisit the use of the VAR for the A-League 2020 Finals Series at a later date."

O'Rourke said there would be changes to matchday protocols during the remainder of the season including the suspension of team handshakes and the coin toss. "Instead the coin toss will be conducted 60 minutes before kickoff and the teams and match officials will enter the field of play from separate tunnels or at staggered times," he added.

The A-League's regular season will finish on Aug. 19 with the semi-finals scheduled to start three days later and the Grand Final on Aug. 30. Sydney FC kick off the restart against New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix at Jubilee Stadium in western Sydney.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China vows 'necessary' measures in response to UK's Huawei ban

China will take necessary measures in response to Britains discriminatory ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has severely damaged Chinas investment confidence in the country, Chinas Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.China is evaluati...

Man involved in multiple robberies held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

A man involved in multiple robberies was held after he suffered an injury in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. The accused was on a motorcycle with an associate, who managed to escape, when ...

Olympics-Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyds death in U.S. police cu...

Pradhan to co-chair India-US Strategic Energy dialogue

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will on Friday co-chair the second India-US Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial meeting along with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette as the two nations seek to bolster energy cooperation. The meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020