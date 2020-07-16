Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:53 IST
Olympics-Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option
Representative Image

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody. Several major sports bodies including world soccer body FIFA have moved to allow protests. But Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Charter still bans any form of political, religious, or racial protest during the Games.

"These are our human rights and we feel we should have the right to peacefully protest. (Track) athletes are now seeing what athletes are doing in other sports and thinking, 'we are not doing the same'," Taylor, an American, told The Times. "But we see (Formula One's) Lewis Hamilton on TV every weekend making a stand and it's a snowball effect. Athletes are empowering other athletes. Other organizations are standing up too, but we can reach out to athletes and magnify their voice."

Taylor has set up a global group of professional track and field athletes - The Athletics Association - to fight for their rights. It was set to be officially launched on Thursday. It conducted a survey in March that revealed over three-quarters of track and field athletes who responded wanted the Tokyo Games postponed from this year because their training schedules were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to have a seat at the table so we keep athletes informed," Taylor said. "The survey about whether the Olympics should go ahead was extremely encouraging because it took the assumptions away from the decision-making. We said, 'stop speculating and speak to us because we're the greatest stakeholders in the sport'."

The IOC is consulting athletes over the ban on protests, which includes the Black Lives Matter gesture of "taking a knee". That protest has become more familiar around the world after the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as China data weighs ahead of bank earnings, economic data

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after a surprise drop in Chinas retail sales signaled a bumpy economic recovery, with investors now turning to the next set of quarterly bank earnings and economic data to gauge the pace of a domest...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia central bank will consider rate cut next week, deputy governor says

Russias central bank will consider cutting interest rates next week, but it has already used much of its room to ease policy and foresees limits to what it can do in the future, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told Reuters.The central bank ...

Clashes resume on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenias Defense ...

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020