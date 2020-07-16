Left Menu
Ahead of 3TC Solidarity Cup, Junior Dala keeping an open mind

Ahead of the upcoming 3TC Solidarity Cup, Proteas fast bowler Junior Dala has said that he will be adopting an open mind for this weekend's match.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming 3TC Solidarity Cup, Proteas fast bowler Junior Dala has said that he will be adopting an open mind for this weekend's match.The Solidarity Cup challenge, a new format that will see three teams play against each other in a single match for the first time will take place at SuperSport Park at Centurion and will be played without any fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The match has also been put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project which aims to provide relief to those within the cricket industry affected by the current crisis.

"I have seen the videos that have been advertised and I have a rough understanding of the game. I spoke to my team-mate Aiden Markram the other day and we think the best approach is to go at it with an open mind because it's great playing cricket anyway," Dala said in an official statement. "If you're going to think about it too much then you're just going to put unnecessary pressure on yourself. Fortunately, we have that warm-up game on Thursday and I'll try to get used to the rules then. For now, I'm just working on the skills side of things and see if I can bowl straight," he added.

Dala will be representing the team of AB de Villiers in the inaugural match this weekend. "It has been tough times. We have been quite limited the past few months until more recently when we're allowed to run outdoors," said the pacer who has played 11 limited-overs matches for the Proteas.

"But there hasn't been any bowling as such, I know we're meant to be in pre-season which is a time when a lot of the guys try and top up their skills. We haven't had that, so now it's nice to get out and play again. Even though it's not what we're used to, it will be competitive, we all have that as players and we look forward to it," he added. The match, taking place on Nelson Mandela International Day this Saturday will be the first live-action since the middle of March when the coronavirus forced most of the world into lockdown.

The 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed. The squads for 3TC are:

D Food Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu. OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. (ANI)

