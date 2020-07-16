Left Menu
Cowboys' Elliott: 'Put some RESPECT on my name'

Elliott, who turns 25 next week, received a 92 for a rating on the "Madden 21" video game, which placed him tied with Chubb as the third-best running back in the league behind McCaffrey (99) and Henry (93). --Field Level Media

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling disrespected, and he let the social media world know about it in a series of tweets Thursday morning. "There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don't understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs. We all are talented football players and can ball," Elliott wrote on Twitter.

"Check the stats. Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name. "Women lie. Men lie. The stats don't. Go do your homework. Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD's with no training camp and now im not the same back.

"I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself." A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018. Last season, he finished with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he added 54 catches for 420 yards and two scores.

Elliott's rushing yards trailed Tennessee's Derrick Henry, Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey in 2019. Elliott, who turns 25 next week, received a 92 for a rating on the "Madden 21" video game, which placed him tied with Chubb as the third-best running back in the league behind McCaffrey (99) and Henry (93).

--Field Level Media

