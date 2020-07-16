Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Time to reconsider Native American names; IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021 and more

Soccer: Public have the wrong idea of footballers, says FIFPRO The perception that footballers do not live up to their social responsibilities has been debunked by their "incredible initiatives" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global players' union FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday.

Updated: 16-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Time to reconsider Native American names, say activists and academics

As Washington, D.C. National Football League franchise contemplates a new identity, some activists, academics, and branding experts say other teams should reconsider their Native American names and symbols. The Washington team announced on Monday plans to drop its "Redskins" name after a review.

IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have since spoken of trying to simplify the event - which had been due to start on July 24 - to reduce costs and ensure athletes' safety.

Elliott follows father in winning NASCAR All-Star Race

Six weeks ago, Chase Elliott was going for the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway when he screwed up with two laps to go. In Wednesday night's NASCAR All-Star Race at the same Bristol, Tenn., track, Elliott went screw-up free as he finished first in three of four stages and earned the $1 million that goes with winning the event.

British Gymnastics steps aside from review into abuse allegations

British Gymnastics will "step aside" to allow UK Sport and Sport England to co-commission the independent review into allegations of abuse and bullying in the sport, the governing body said on Thursday. British Gymnastics had said last week that it had commissioned Jane Mulcahy QC to conduct the review.

Tennis: Wawrinka is 'underestimated', says coach Norman

Stan Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played tennis but the three-times Grand Slam champion is a "little bit underestimated", his long-time coach Magnus Norman has said. Wawrinka, 35, was the last man to win a Grand Slam singles title outside the trio of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic when he won the 2016 U.S. Open.

Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody. Several major sports bodies including world soccer body FIFA have moved to allow protests. But Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Charter still bans any form of political, religious, or racial protest during the Games.

LPGA's Marathon Classic in Ohio to proceed without spectators

The LPGA's Marathon Classic next month in Sylvania, Ohio will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak, tournament organizers said on Thursday. The Aug. 3-9 Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will be held a week after the elite women's professional golf circuit, which has been idle since February, resumes in Toledo, Ohio for a spectator-free Drive On Championship.

Motor racing-Russell says he is staying with Williams next year

British Formula One driver George Russell said on Thursday he was staying with Williams next season, ending speculation about a possible move to champions Mercedes, alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi. "I will be staying with Williams for 2021. You've heard it here first," the 22-year-old, now in his second season in Formula One, told a video news conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Athletics: U.S. sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 metres final, was banned 18 months for missing anti-doping tests and will be ineligible for next year's Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday. The ban handed down to Stevens, who won the U.S. 200m title a year after finishing seventh in the Olympics final, has been backdated to begin on Feb. 17, 2020, and will expire at midnight on Aug. 16, 2021, eight days after the Tokyo Olympics conclude.

