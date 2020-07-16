Left Menu
Longtime Phillies 2B Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' Wall of Fame, died Thursday at 84. In Phillies history, Taylor ranks second in pinch hits (54) and fifth in games (1,669). Taylor, known as "TT" to teammates and fans, was inducted into Philadelphia's Wall of Fame in 2002.

Updated: 16-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:40 IST
Longtime Phillies 2B Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' Wall of Fame, died Thursday at 84. Primarily a second baseman, the Cuban-born Taylor was an All-Star in 1960 and played 19 seasons with the Chicago Cubs (1958-60), Phillies (1960-71, 1974-76) and Detroit Tigers (1971-73).

His death followed complications from a stroke suffered in 2019, according to a statement from the Phillies. "Heartbroken today with the news of Tony Taylor's passing," former Phillies slugger Dick Allen wrote on Twitter. "To me, he was more than a former teammate ... he was my best friend and one of the finest human beings on the planet."

Taylor batted .261 with 75 homers, 598 RBIs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 games. He collected 2,007 hits and scored 1,005 runs. In Phillies history, Taylor ranks second in pinch hits (54) and fifth in games (1,669).

Taylor, known as "TT" to teammates and fans, was inducted into Philadelphia's Wall of Fame in 2002. --Field Level Media

