Thomas Dennerby satisfied with U-17 women football team's preparation: Kusal Das

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kusal Das on Thursday said that India U-17 women head coach Thomas Dennerby was quite satisfied with the preparation of the side for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST
India U-17 women head coach Thomas Dennerby (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kusal Das on Thursday said that India U-17 women head coach Thomas Dennerby was quite satisfied with the preparation of the side for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. "The preparation for the U-17 WWC was going very well. Our coach Thomas Dennerby was quite satisfied. He felt that going for the exposure trips would certainly add more experience to the team. Unfortunately, we have to live with the circumstances. We will see what we can do. There is no doubt that if we could have managed some exposure tours, it would have definitely helped," Das told AIFF TV in a candid chat.

"For the U-17 girls' team, we probably think that maybe by November--December things will get better. We can manage a few tours. We just hope for that," he said. A number of leagues have already resumed in Europe, where the COVID-19 situation has improved over the past few weeks. West Indies' tour of England is currently going on in the UK, while the Formula One season has seen a delayed start in recent times.

Das believes that such changes would last for around a year, but the proceedings should get back to normal once everything settles down. "For another year or maybe half-a-year, there will be limitations on the spectators inside the stadias. There will be changes but hopefully, in next two to three years, things will settle down, we will be back to some sort of normalcy," Das said.

"I think there would be changes -- like putting saliva on cricket balls would not probably be allowed for quite some time which actually will impact the sport. There will also be restrictions on the way people celebrate either a goal or a wicket or a victory. Earlier, people used to share water bottles but that is not the case anymore. They have to drink water from their own bottles," he added. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled from February 17-March 7, 2021 across five venues in India. (ANI)

