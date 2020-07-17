Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins' Pastrnak 'unfit to participate' in practice

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was ruled "unfit to participate" and missed practice Thursday, one day after making his training camp debut. The 24-year-old Pastrnak shared the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2019-20 as the NHL's leading goal scorer with Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin. Pastrnak needed just 70 games to score 48 goals, eclipsing his previous career high -- set last season -- by 10.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:59 IST
Bruins' Pastrnak 'unfit to participate' in practice
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@pastrnak96 )

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was ruled "unfit to participate" and missed practice Thursday, one day after making his training camp debut. "As for the League, it's 'unfit to participate' right now," coach Bruce Cassidy said of Pastrnak's absence. "Hopefully that changes in the near future. Any time players miss a session where we expect them back at full speed, then until he's out there it is a concern for us as a team. But we're just going to forge ahead."

Pastrnak returned to the Czech Republic after the NHL season was paused March 12 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. He missed the first two practices of training camp before participating on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Pastrnak shared the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2019-20 as the NHL's leading goal scorer with Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin.

Pastrnak needed just 70 games to score 48 goals, eclipsing his previous career high -- set last season -- by 10. He also set career highs in assists (47), points (95), and plus-minus rating (plus-21). Fellow forward Ondrej Kase also was ruled unfit to participate for the Bruins (44-14-12, 100 points), who will play in the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup qualifiers in Toronto. They will square off against Philadelphia on Aug. 2 before facing Tampa Bay three days later and Washington on Aug. 8.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Rise in COVID-19 cases spurs risk-off move, dollar lifted

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rose modestly on Thursday afternoon as worries about rising numbers of coronavirus infections spurred a broader risk-off move, pushing U.S. equities lower. Another jump in coronavirus infections has forced Califor...

U.S. targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban -source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs

The SP 500 ended down on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.U.S. retail sales increased more than expec...

Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the citys medical examiner said on Thursday.Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020