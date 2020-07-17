Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: League planning COVID-19 list with full pay

The NFL plans to create a COVID-19 classification under the injured reserve umbrella that would give players who test positive for the coronavirus full pay and the chance to return in as few as three weeks, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 02:50 IST
Report: League planning COVID-19 list with full pay

The NFL plans to create a COVID-19 classification under the injured reserve umbrella that would give players who test positive for the coronavirus full pay and the chance to return in as few as three weeks, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday. According to the report, a player who tests positive would be placed on the COVID-19 list and not count against the active roster, allowing the team to add another player. The positive player would be paid as normal and remain on the list for at least three weeks before being eligible to practice.

After the initial three-week period, the player would have to return to the active roster within three more weeks or else revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. ESPN reported Wednesday that the NFL Players Association had concerns about how the NFL would classify players who tested positive for the virus, with the worry that the non-football injury designation would be used. NFL rules allow teams to decide whether or not they pay players who are the NFI list.

That concern would appear to be eased by the COVID-19 designation. Much still must be figured out as teams and players prepare for training camp, which is set to begin for every team in late July.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt wrote Thursday on Twitter that players want to play, but they also would like more information from teams and the league on several matters. Among those are testing protocols, what training camps and preseason will look like and how the team will respond to infections. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship

Citizenship is a gateway right, which enables and supports the right to have other rights, and without it individuals are profoundly vulnerable to harm, said Fionnuala D. N Aolin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of huma...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities. Videos posted on social media from...

UK boosts healthcare funding to ward off winter COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds 3.77 billion into Englands National Health Service NHS to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus. Britain is the worst-affected country in Europe by COVID-19 with a death t...

Report: F Beasley won't return to Nets

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Beasleys positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020