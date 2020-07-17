Reports: Chiefs, Texans on track to report Monday

Left Menu
According to NFL Network, the league and the NFL Players Association are still trying to reach an agreement on COVID-19 testing and other health and safety protocols ahead of Monday, when Chiefs and Texans rookies and quarterbacks are scheduled to report.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 07:04 IST
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to start reporting to training camp on time Monday, according to multiple reports Thursday, despite questions lingering about a variety of protocols. According to NFL Network, the league and the NFL Players Association are still trying to reach an agreement on COVID-19 testing and other health and safety protocols ahead of Monday, when Chiefs and Texans rookies and quarterbacks are scheduled to report. All other players on both rosters are scheduled to report next Saturday.

Per NFL Network, the collective bargaining agreement allows teams to tell players to report or face discipline. If an agreement is not reached by Monday, the players union could choose to file a grievance. According to the Houston Chronicle, players would undergo coronavirus testing on Monday, and then begin conditioning programs once cleared.

The Chiefs and Texans are reporting before the rest of the NFL because they're scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 10, a Thursday. Beyond concerns about testing and health, the sides are still discussing how to handle the expected economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, with a revenue shortfall likely to impact future salary caps.

NFL Network reported the league's latest proposal removed a previous provision requesting 35 percent of player salaries in escrow, but it proposes cutting player costs in 2020 by $40 million per team in salary cap or benefits. Under the proposal, any remaining revenue shortfall would be made up in 2021. However, per the report, player leadership "strongly" opposes that sort of short-term impact, preferring to spread it out over multiple years. One player told NFL Network, "No thanks. Not taking the COVID risk and (the) financial burden."

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted earlier Thursday to say the players "want to play" while also outlining a number of unanswered questions, including what the training camp and preseason structure will be, how often players will be tested and how a potential positive test would affect contracts and rosters. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted Watt's tweet late Thursday, adding, "Thank you!"

Mahomes also retweeted NFL Network's report and added, "Stuff is crazy man. All this time we had and now we are down to this...." As to contract and salary implications of positive tests, Pro Football Talk reported earlier Thursday that the league intends to have a COVID-19 list, where players would be paid as normal and spend a minimum of three weeks before being able to return.

All NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camps with their full rosters by the end of July. The preseason has already been cut to two games per team, although the union has pushed for all contests to be canceled.

--Field Level Media

