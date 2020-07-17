Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-New Zealand Rugby seeks to establish new team competition in 2021

"Coming on the back of COVID-19 and its impact on future competitions, the NZR Board has committed to establishing a new professional team competition in 2021," Robinson said in a statement https://www.allblacks.com/news/new-competition-future-feature-of-aratipu-report. "We have also been heartened by the success of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:49 IST
Rugby-New Zealand Rugby seeks to establish new team competition in 2021
Representative Image

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Friday its board had committed to establishing a new professional team competition in 2021 with eight to 10 sides, including a Pacific Island squad. NZR had formed a committee in April with its five Super Rugby teams to review operating models and plot the way forward for the domestic game, amid a shutdown in global sport because of the novel coronavirus.

Outlining the findings of its review called "Aratipu", the Maori word for growth, NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the board had approved recommendations for the competition. "Coming on the back of COVID-19 and its impact on future competitions, the NZR Board has committed to establishing a new professional team competition in 2021," Robinson said in a statement https://www.allblacks.com/news/new-competition-future-feature-of-aratipu-report.

"We have also been heartened by the success of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa. The focus is now on confirming licenses for New Zealand's five current Super Rugby clubs and that work is now underway." Robinson said it was a priority to have a Pacific Island team take part.

"There is a huge desire to have a Pasifika team involved which we think will be massive for the competition, popular with fans, and is a priority for us," he said. "To have a team that would provide an additional pathway for Pasifika players to perform on the world stage would be hugely exciting."

Robinson said that NZR would work with Rugby Australia to seek expressions of interest from its clubs and other interested parties to join the competition. It would also consult SANZAAR - the governing body of Super Rugby which includes the Australian, South African, and Argentine rugby unions, he said.

"Rugby Australia acknowledges NZR's preferred position following their announcement today ... and look forward to working constructively with NZR in the coming weeks," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-story building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-story structure in the citys south was home to five or ...

Japan's Abe faces anger over tourism subsidy as Tokyo COVID-19 cases hit record

The Japanese government is facing potentially damaging blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital on Friday reported a record number of new COVID-19 c...

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at Monash University said their test can det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020