Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal's Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury

Injured during training at the tail-end of a breakthrough season, Arsenal's young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli will target a return to full training by the end of the year following knee surgery, the Premier League club said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:38 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury
Arsenal logo Image Credit: ANI

Injured during training at the tail-end of a breakthrough season, Arsenal's young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli will target a return to full training by the end of the year following knee surgery, the Premier League club said. The 19-year-old Brazilian picked up the injury in training on June 21 and underwent an arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

"He is currently at our training center every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team and will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/latest-pablo-mari-and-gabriel-martinelli. Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with the London club after signing from Ituano last year.

Arsenal is ninth in the league table with 53 points from 36 matches. They take on Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-story building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-story structure in the citys south was home to five or ...

Japan's Abe faces anger over tourism subsidy as Tokyo COVID-19 cases hit record

The Japanese government is facing potentially damaging blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital on Friday reported a record number of new COVID-19 c...

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at Monash University said their test can det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020