Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England's Itoje signs new deal at relegated Saracens

Lock Maro Itoje has become the latest England international to commit his future to Saracens despite the team's relegation to the Championship, the club said on Friday. "At 25, it's exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future."

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:28 IST
Rugby-England's Itoje signs new deal at relegated Saracens

Lock Maro Itoje has become the latest England international to commit his future to Saracens despite the team's relegation to the Championship, the club said on Friday. Saracens drop into the second tier at the end of the current campaign after being relegated for breaching salary cap rules.

Despite being relegated, several England internationals including skipper Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola, have confirmed they are staying at Saracens. "... I'm really looking forward to the future; the future is going to be brighter than our past. The future is in our hands and we have the power to shape our own destiny," Itoje said in a club statement https://www.saracens.com/itoje-latest-to-commit-long-term-future.

Saracens did not disclose the length of the 25-year-old's new deal. Itoje, who made his debut for Saracens in 2014, has made 119 appearances and played a part in their three Champions Cup and four Premiership successes.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: "From his early days in our academy, to being part of the club's biggest moments, Maro has been a vital member of the Saracens project and we are thrilled he is committing to Saracens. "At 25, it's exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future."

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Friday slipped by 50 paise to Rs 499.35 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for the July delivery eased by 50 paise, or 0.1 per cen...

S. Korea revokes operation permits of 2 anti-DPRK civic groups over leafleting

Seoul South Korea, July 17 Xinhua ANI South Korea on Friday decided to revoke the operating permits of two civic groups for having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea DPRK. The unification ministry in charge o...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 253 p.m.Uttarakhand considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases. Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases.Health inspect...

MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020

MUMBAI, Jul 17 PTI Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020