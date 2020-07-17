Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking to start U-17 World Cup team camp in first week of August: AIFF general secretary

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Friday said its "endeavour" is to start the U-17 Women's World Cup team camp in the first week of August, hoping to find a way out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:31 IST
Looking to start U-17 World Cup team camp in first week of August: AIFF general secretary
AIFF logo Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Friday said its "endeavor" is to start the U-17 Women's World Cup team camp in the first week of August, hoping to find a way out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they are also aiming to start the U-16 team camp, which is the federation's top priority at the moment, around the same time as there is a tournament scheduled for November in Bahrain. Talking about the senior men's national team, Das said the camp will likely begin in September in Bhubaneswar as the capital city of Odisha is slated to host India's two World Cup Qualifiers in October and November respectively.

"Our first priority is to start the U-16 camp since they have a tournament in November. That is the first endeavor. We are also conscious of fact that the U-17 World Cup team has to start its preparation. We should be able to start both camps by first of week of August," Das told AIFF. While the venue for the senior national team is fixed, a lot also depends on the state governments as far as organizing the camps for the U-16 outfit and U-17 women's side are concerned.

"We are in talks with various state governments and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). In some states, the COVID protocols are very rigid. We will prefer where it is convenient for us. Hopefully, next week, we will finalize a date for the camps. "For the senior team, the aim is to start in early September. It is a very tricky situation but we will look to do our best under the circumstances." The top office-bearer said the federation had a lot of activities planned for its various teams but the pandemic has come in the way.

"The pandemic is a cause for worry, it is affecting the teams' preparation. We had lots of exposure tours planned but they had to be shelved. "Now, we are hoping to arrange at least one tour for the U-16 team before they travel to Bahrain. It's the same situation for other teams as well.

"For U-17 team we would try to arrange exposure trips in November-December depending on the situation. A few trips would have really helped." Emphasizing on coach education, Das said the aim is to have an Indian as coach of the national team in the next five years. "We were earlier too dependent on AFC instructors. We were working on a project but that could not take off due to the pandemic. We had planned to send 10-12 coaches to Germany and Netherlands for coach education program. That is certainly part of our plan. "In five years we are hoping that the national team is coached by an Indian. Asked about youth development programs, he said, "I am sure the clubs are beginning to understand the benefits of youth development. I have heard yesterday that ATK-Mohun Bagan is building a top-class youth academy in Bengal." With the Asian Football Federation (AFC) granting India a slot in the top-tier Asian Champions League, Das said the country's football clubs now must focus on getting to prestigious league and doing well there.

He believed that world of sports will definitely change after the COVID-19 pandemic. "There will be changes definitely and they will impact the sports also. There will be restrictions on the way people celebrate victory, in cricket, they have already banned saliva for the time being and its is having an impact as far as reverse swing is concerned. "For this season FIFA has introduced a one-minute water break where the players will carry their one water bottle. There will be limitation on way the spectators enter the grounds. Hopefully, things will settle down in the two-three years." He also praised the role played by the AIFF's commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for helping the federation come out of the "financial mess" it found itself in when he took over as its general secretary in 2010.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection

British scientists analysing data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app have found there are six distinct types of the disease, each distinguished by a cluster of symptoms. A Kings College London team found that the six types als...

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...

KCR wanted to renovate OGH in 2015 but Opposition obtained stay: Telangana minister Talasani Yadav

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister K C Rao had planned to renovate the Osmania General Hospital OGH way back in 2015 but the opposition parties st...

Clean energy can support economic recovery in current downturn: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said clean energy has potential to shore up the Indian economy from the current downturn, urging investors to exploit long-term opportunities in the sector. Speaking at a webinar organised by the Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020