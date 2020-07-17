Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Bengal get back sporting right from Quess, decks cleared to play in ISL

Mohun Bagan have already joined the ISL after forming a new entity with three-time champions ATK. The Bengaluru-based Quess Corp had a 70 per cent stake in East Bengal for a tenure of three years but they exited one year in advance after their relation soured with the club officials..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:29 IST
East Bengal get back sporting right from Quess, decks cleared to play in ISL

East Bengal on Friday got the sporting rights from their former investors Quess Corp, boosting their bid to make a foray into the top-tier Indian Super League. The development has cleared the decks for the century-old club to find a new sponsor. They will now be able to complete the club licensing formalities which will make them eligible to play in either ISL or I-League.

"We have got the sporting rights. The termination is over now and we have got it today," East Bengal's top official Debabrata Sarkar told PTI. Sarkar, however, did not comment on their potential new investor amid reports that the club is at an "advanced stage deal" with Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises Limited owned by Kolkata-born NRI Prasoon Mukherjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her keenness for the red and gold to enter the ISL and the state government is helping them in roping in an investor. Mohun Bagan have already joined the ISL after forming a new entity with three-time champions ATK.

The Bengaluru-based Quess Corp had a 70 per cent stake in East Bengal for a tenure of three years but they exited one year in advance after their relation soured with the club officials..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields around lowest since March as EU summit begins

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit where member states are debating a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Opinions on the possible outco...

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials done on 375 volunteers

Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI Human clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech has been initiated across the country in 375 volunteers, the company sources said on Friday. Indias first indigenous...

APMCs to keep playing key role alongside alternative pvt agri markets: Agri Min official

The age-old APMC mandis will continue to play its key role alongside alternative private market channels that will soon come up with the recent government reforms taken in the farm sector, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Frid...

MP: Congress MLA Kasdekar resigns from Assembly, joins BJP

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradeshs Burhanpur district, resigned from the Assembly on Friday and joined the ruling BJP. It was another jolt to the Congress in the state days after the resignation of Pradyum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020