PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:12 IST
Ben Stokes reached his 10th test century and powered onto 172 not out as England quickened the pace in search of a big first-innings total against the West Indies on day two in the second test at Old Trafford. SPO-CRI-RACISM-NTINI I was forever lonely, had to overcome isolation: Ntini reveals about time in SA team Johannesburg, Jul 17 (PTI) Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini on Friday recalled being "forever lonely" during his time in the national team as he opened up about the racism he faced, accusing his then teammates of making him feel isolated.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN Keep age aside, bring on the best in India for a skill test with me: Harbhajan at 40 By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) He entered the Indian dressing room as a gangly teenager and even after 22 seasons, 40-year-old Harbhajan Singh backs himself to come out on top in a one-on-one "skill" battle with the best spinners in the country. SPO-HOCK-OLY-SCHEDULE Olympic hockey schedule: India men to open campaign against NZ, women face Netherlands Lausanne, Jul 17 (PTI) Desperate to end its four decade medal jinx, the Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign against New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24 next year.

SPO-FOOT-KUSHAL Looking to start U-17 World Cup team camp in first week of August: AIFF general secretary New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Friday said its "endeavour" is to start the U-17 Women's World Cup team camp in the first week of August, hoping to find a way out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH Improved India has potential to break Olympic medal jinx in Tokyo: hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Having encountered both success and failure from close quarters in a career spanning 14 years, national team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believes a "much-improved" India has the potential to break its Olympic medal jinx in Tokyo next year.

SPO-SQUASH-JOSHNA After almost five months of forced break, Joshna seeks access to squash court New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India's highest-ranked squash player Joshna Chinappa is hoping to get access to courts sooner than later after almost five months away from the game even though the sport's national body has ruled out any activity till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-FOOT-EB East Bengal get back sporting right from Quess, decks cleared to play in ISL Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) East Bengal on Friday got the sporting rights from their former investors Quess Corp, boosting their bid to make a foray into the top-tier Indian Super League.

SPO-CHESS-IND Humpy beats world no.1 Hou Yifan, enters final Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI) India's top player Koneru Humpy pulled off a 6-5 win over world no.1 Hou Yifan of China on Friday to reach the final of the fourth and final leg of the Women's Speed Chess Championships. SPO-CRI-ARCHER-HOLDING Bio-secure protocols should be a little bit more logical: Holding Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Pace legend Michael Holding has questioned the England and Wales Cricket Board's bio-secure protocol to tackle the COVID-19 threat after star pacer Jofra Archer breached it ahead of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here.

SPO-CRI-ENG-CORK Broad and Anderson should be given opportunities to play together: Cork Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) James Anderson and Stuart Broad should be given opportunities to play together as they are of the same ilk as legendary pairings of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, feels former England speedster Dominic Cork. SPO-CRI-ARCHER-VAUGHAN Don't think Archer will play next Test, but England must look after him: Vaughan Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is doubtful if pacer Jofra Archer will feature any further in the West Indies series after he "selfishly" breached the bio-secure bubble but insisted that the "modern and unique" character must be looked after during his isolation period.

SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN Joe Denly's handling was atrocious: Pietersen Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed the handling of Joe Denly as "atrocious", saying he is an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test is "truly abysmal"..

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Telangana HC dismisses plea to stay demolition of Secretariat building

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the demolition of Telangana Secretariat building. Today, the central government has submitted its letter before a division bench of High Court on the subject matter t...

Italian yields around lowest since March as EU summit begins

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit where member states are debating a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Opinions on the possible outco...

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials done on 375 volunteers

Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI Human clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech has been initiated across the country in 375 volunteers, the company sources said on Friday. Indias first indigenous...
