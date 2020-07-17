Ben Stokes reached his 10th test century and powered onto 172 not out as England quickened the pace in search of a big first-innings total against the West Indies on day two in the second test at Old Trafford. SPO-CRI-RACISM-NTINI I was forever lonely, had to overcome isolation: Ntini reveals about time in SA team Johannesburg, Jul 17 (PTI) Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini on Friday recalled being "forever lonely" during his time in the national team as he opened up about the racism he faced, accusing his then teammates of making him feel isolated.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN Keep age aside, bring on the best in India for a skill test with me: Harbhajan at 40 By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) He entered the Indian dressing room as a gangly teenager and even after 22 seasons, 40-year-old Harbhajan Singh backs himself to come out on top in a one-on-one "skill" battle with the best spinners in the country. SPO-HOCK-OLY-SCHEDULE Olympic hockey schedule: India men to open campaign against NZ, women face Netherlands Lausanne, Jul 17 (PTI) Desperate to end its four decade medal jinx, the Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign against New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24 next year.

SPO-FOOT-KUSHAL Looking to start U-17 World Cup team camp in first week of August: AIFF general secretary New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Friday said its "endeavour" is to start the U-17 Women's World Cup team camp in the first week of August, hoping to find a way out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH Improved India has potential to break Olympic medal jinx in Tokyo: hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Having encountered both success and failure from close quarters in a career spanning 14 years, national team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believes a "much-improved" India has the potential to break its Olympic medal jinx in Tokyo next year.

SPO-SQUASH-JOSHNA After almost five months of forced break, Joshna seeks access to squash court New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India's highest-ranked squash player Joshna Chinappa is hoping to get access to courts sooner than later after almost five months away from the game even though the sport's national body has ruled out any activity till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-FOOT-EB East Bengal get back sporting right from Quess, decks cleared to play in ISL Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) East Bengal on Friday got the sporting rights from their former investors Quess Corp, boosting their bid to make a foray into the top-tier Indian Super League.

SPO-CHESS-IND Humpy beats world no.1 Hou Yifan, enters final Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI) India's top player Koneru Humpy pulled off a 6-5 win over world no.1 Hou Yifan of China on Friday to reach the final of the fourth and final leg of the Women's Speed Chess Championships. SPO-CRI-ARCHER-HOLDING Bio-secure protocols should be a little bit more logical: Holding Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Pace legend Michael Holding has questioned the England and Wales Cricket Board's bio-secure protocol to tackle the COVID-19 threat after star pacer Jofra Archer breached it ahead of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here.

SPO-CRI-ENG-CORK Broad and Anderson should be given opportunities to play together: Cork Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) James Anderson and Stuart Broad should be given opportunities to play together as they are of the same ilk as legendary pairings of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, feels former England speedster Dominic Cork. SPO-CRI-ARCHER-VAUGHAN Don't think Archer will play next Test, but England must look after him: Vaughan Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is doubtful if pacer Jofra Archer will feature any further in the West Indies series after he "selfishly" breached the bio-secure bubble but insisted that the "modern and unique" character must be looked after during his isolation period.

SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN Joe Denly's handling was atrocious: Pietersen Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed the handling of Joe Denly as "atrocious", saying he is an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test is "truly abysmal"..