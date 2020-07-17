Sports News Roundup: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games; U.S. national body sets new dates for Olympic trails and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

Next year's Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government decided in March to postpone the Games until 2021 and organisers have been working to rearrange an event almost a decade in the making.

Gymnastics: U.S. national body sets new dates for Olympic trials

USA Gymnastics will hold its Olympic Team Trials June 24-27 2021, after postponing them in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 Games are set to run July 23 to Aug. 8 of 2021, after the novel coronavirus outbreak forced their postponement, putting hundreds of would-be Olympians' plans on hold.

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Briton's best lap of one minute 16.003 seconds at the twisty Hungaroring was 0.086 quicker than championship leader Bottas, despite being on harder tyres than the Finn.

IOC's Bach ready to run for second term as president

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Friday he was ready to run for a second term at next year's election. The 66-year-old German, a former Olympic fencer who won a gold medal for West Germany in the team foil event at the 1976 Games, was first elected in 2013 for an eight-year term and is eligible for one further term of four years after that.

Britain unveils plans to let fans return to sports events

Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be the first sports to bring back spectators in England in coming weeks, the British government announced on Friday, in a trial of plans aimed at reopening elite sports to fans more widely from Oct. 1. The government will allow spectators at carefully selected trial events from late July to early August to 'stress test' new guidelines on a return to some kind of sporting normality.

World Athletics boss Coe voted onto the IOC

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, ending the sport's five-year absence from the Olympic body. Coe, a double Olympic 1500 metres champion, was elected during an IOC session. He was nominated last month pending proof he had stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm.

Esports expert urges gamers to ditch sugary drinks to level up

Fabian Broich is an experienced sports psychologist but probably didn't need all his years of training to deduce that most gamers have poor posture and an unhealthy relationship with sugary drinks. The former professional goalkeeper immersed himself in the world of gamers to observe their daily cycle of playing, eating and sleeping before devising what he called a four-pillar strategy of sleep, nutrition, physical and mental training.

Surfing: World Championship Tour cancelled for 2020, revamped for 2021

The World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, has cancelled the 2020 World Championship Tour (WCT) due to the coronavirus pandemic and revealed a new format for 2021 that will culminate in a winner-takes-all finale for the top surfers. This year's WCT was scheduled to start in March and run through until December but no events were able to be held.

McLaren ready to sign new Concorde agreement imminently

McLaren are committed to Formula One and ready to sign imminently a new 'Concorde Agreement' for the sport's future, team chief executive Zak Brown said on Friday. The current commercial agreement, setting out the terms under which teams race and the share of revenues, expires at the end of 2020 and the new one will run to 2026.

World Athletics unveils revised schedule for Tokyo Games

World Athletics on Friday released a revised 10-day track and field programme for the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed to 2021. The opening round of men's 3,000 metres steeplechase will kickstart the athletics programme on July 30, 2021, with competitions set to be spread over 16 sessions at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.