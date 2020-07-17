Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arbitrator awards Rs 4,800 cr to DCHL in dispute with BCCI

"The sole arbitrator on Friday upheld the termination to be illegal and granted damages to the tune of Rs 630 crores and compensation to DCHL to the tune of Rs 4160 crores. "DCHL has also been granted Rs 36 crore as an admitted amount payable under the Franchise Agreement," said Maneesha Dhir, Managing Partner of Dhir & Dhir Associates, who appeared for DCHL.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:43 IST
Arbitrator awards Rs 4,800 cr to DCHL in dispute with BCCI

An arbitrator on Friday awarded over Rs 4,800 crore to Deccan Chronicles Holding Ltd (DCHL) in its dispute against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over termination of the company's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team, a DCHL lawyer said. The arbitrator held the termination of franchise as illegal, the lawyer added.

After the BCCI conceptualised IPL T20 tournament in 2008, DCHL was declared successful bidder for franchise Deccan Chargers from Hyderabad, and an agreement was signed between Deccan Chargers and the BCCI for ten years. But on August 11, 2012, the BCCI issued a show-cause notice for termination of the franchise to DCHL and the termination was confirmed a day before expiry of the 30-day period granted to respond to the notice, the lawyer said.

DCHL then approached the Bombay High Court claiming that the termination was arbitrary. The HC in September 2012 appointed retired Supreme Court Justice C K Thakker as the sole Arbitrator to decide the matter. "The sole arbitrator on Friday upheld the termination to be illegal and granted damages to the tune of Rs 630 crores and compensation to DCHL to the tune of Rs 4160 crores.

"DCHL has also been granted Rs 36 crore as an admitted amount payable under the Franchise Agreement," said Maneesha Dhir, Managing Partner of Dhir & Dhir Associates, who appeared for DCHL. BCCI can challenge the arbitrators order before the Bombay High Court.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on F...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 d...

Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Fast Furious 9 aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9 already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020