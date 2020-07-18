Cardinals sign veteran OL Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract on Friday. The 31-year-old Beachum has started 99 of 104 games played in eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and New York Jets (2017-19).

Beachum started 45 games in his three seasons with the Jets. He missed three games last season due to an ankle injury. Beachum is considered to be better at pass blocking, which increases his value for an Arizona squad building around second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler was Beachum's position coach in Pittsburgh in 2012. The Steelers selected Beachum out of SMU in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.

