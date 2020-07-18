Report: Free agent LB Brothers suspended nine games

Free agent linebacker Kentrell Brothers has been suspended for the first nine games of the 2020 season, ESPN reported on Friday. The reason for the suspension wasn't immediately revealed.

Brothers, 27, previously served a four-game suspension in 2018 for violating the NFL's policy prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs. Brothers spent the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He had 55 tackles and one sack in 51 games (one start) while serving primarily as a special teams player.

Brothers was a fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016. --Field Level Media