Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL, union gear up for additional talks

All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players." The statement did not address the issues that remain to be settled, but they are known to include additional health protocols and financial measures.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 05:11 IST
NFL, union gear up for additional talks

The NFL said in a statement issued Friday that progress has been made toward safely playing amid the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged not all issues have been settled with the players union. "NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season," the league said. "We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players."

The statement did not address the issues that remain to be settled, but they are known to include additional health protocols and financial measures. DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said in a video call with reporters that consistent testing will be non-negotiable.

"We believe daily testing is important, especially given some of these hot spots," Smith said, referring to the numerous NFL cities experiencing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. "We don't right now plan on changing that position." Atlanta, Phoenix, Houston and the entire state of Florida are among the NFL markets that have experienced a surge in the virus.

Smith said the NFLPA called "an emergency meeting" Thursday night with team doctors in the most-affected regions, and the medical professionals said it was safe to begin football. Camps are scheduled to open July 28, but rookies will report Monday to several teams, even as the negotiations continue. Players can file a grievance to delay the start of training camps and use the reason of workplace conditions not being up to standards if COVID-19 protocols are still unsettled. The NFLPA has indicated it would seek to stop camps once a player files a complaint.

"One positive test late in the week [could derail] an entire team because all the people who were close contacts need to get through the protocols to make sure they're not sick and transmitting this virus to everyone around them," players association president and Browns center J.C. Tretter said. "You don't have enough bodies to put on the field."

In his videoconference on Friday, Smith also had a message for football fans: Everyone needs to wear a mask if they want to watch football this fall. "What's good for the country is good for sports," Smith said. "Something as simple as wearing a mask will have probably the most significant impact on the extent and whether sport returns in this country."

The NFLPA released a statement Friday afternoon saying the players shouldn't have to take both increased physical risk, and increased financial risk. "We know that players are taking all of the risk by returning to work. We also know there will be a shortfall in revenues next year," the statement read. "We are bargaining for fair and reasonable ways to soften the short term economic losses in our business.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

The US government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump administration restored federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. Dustin Honken, 52,...

COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.The fingerprick tests, ...

U.S. divided over mask wearing and schools reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Divided Americans clashed anew over mask mandates and the reopening of schools on Friday, with states and localities choosing conflicting strategies in the face of surging coronavirus cases. In the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp sued...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. government executes third man this week after 17-year hiatusA week that marked the return of capital punishment by the U.S. government after a 17-year hiatus ended on Friday wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020