West Ham United thrash Watford, move closer to Premier League survival

West Ham United thrashed Watford 3-1 in the ongoing Premier League here on Friday (local time).

ANI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 09:24 IST
West Ham United thrash Watford, move closer to Premier League survival
Watford's Troy Deeney scores their first goal. Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United thrashed Watford 3-1 in the ongoing Premier League here on Friday (local time). With this win, the Hammers assured another season in the English Premier League while the Hornets were left in major trouble.

Michail Antonio continued his fine form and scored the opening goal putting West Ham ahead with a clinical finish inside the box. Tomas Soucek in the tenth minute netted another goal with an impressive header as the scoreline read 2-0. Declan Rice scored the third goal for West Ham United in the 36th minute as the Hammers completely dominated the first half with the Hornets reeling in the game.

In the second half, a glimmer of hope arose for the Watford as Troy Deeney converted a rebound after Abdoulaye Doucoure hit the post in the 49th minute. The Watford played hard in the second half but wasn't able to stop West Ham United from sealing the game.

West Ham United currently have 37 points while the Watford holds the 17th place with 34 points. (ANI)

