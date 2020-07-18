Left Menu
Development News Edition

3TeamCricket tactics, strategy will be interesting: Janneman Malan

South African star opening batsman Janneman Malan expects the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup match, on Saturday to be of the highest quality.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 18-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 10:26 IST
3TeamCricket tactics, strategy will be interesting: Janneman Malan
South Africa's Janneman Malan [Photo/Cricket South Africa Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

South African star opening batsman Janneman Malan expects the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup match, on Saturday to be of the highest quality. The Solidarity Cup challenge, a new format that will see three teams play against each other in a single match for the first time, will take place at SuperSport Park at Centurion and will be played without any fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The match has also been put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project which aims to provide relief to those within the cricket industry affected by the current crisis. "It's going to be interesting to see what tactics the teams adopt and how the players start the game, whether they will be aggressive or if they will be a more relaxed approach," Malan, who will represent the OUTsurance Kingfishers, said in an official statement.

"I think once that is sorted out, the competitive edge will kick in. Although it is a fun match and one that's being played for a good cause, I have no doubt it will be of the highest quality. From what I've seen so far, everyone is raring to go," he added. A 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each and is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

"I did a bit of reading, but to be honest I've learnt a lot during the week after we have met up with our team-mates and colleagues from the other teams," Malan explained. "We're now working on tactics and strategies which we as the Kingfishers will be adapting as a team. The game we played on Thursday was a nice dress rehearsal to just go through it and actually see what it's like because we didn't know what to expect," he added.

Malan's team will be captained by Reeza Hendricks and coached by Momentum Proteas star Mignon du Preez. Limited-overs skipper Quinton De Kock leads Mr D Food Kites, while AB de Villiers will be at the helm of the Takealot Eagles. "All three teams are well balanced and exciting. We have a top frontline spinner (Tabraiz Shamsi) and that will hopefully give us the edge," said Proteas batsman Malan

"So it will be interesting to see how it pans out with the main seamers for the game. We also have the exciting Gerald Coetzee and the rest of the names speak for themselves," he opined. The squads for 3TC are:

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu. OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard Q1 PAT up 28 pc at Rs 398 but GDPI dips

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a profit after tax of Rs 398 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 28.5 per cent from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY20. However, the gross direct pre...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks. Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thurs...

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to 8 non-verified accounts

Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts. The company said httpsbit.ly3eAuwuE th...

Lockdown imposed in Andhra's Narasaraopet due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Friday onwards, according to the Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020