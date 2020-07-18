Left Menu
Development News Edition

We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Women's hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next year's Tokyo Games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:27 IST
We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Women's hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next year's Tokyo Games. The Indian women's hockey team had created history when they qualified for Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 years. But that joy was shortlived as they crashed out in the group stages. "I feel our team was raw at that time and we made a few mistakes. Now, we have a much stronger side and I am sure we will be able to put the nightmare in Rio behind us. The experience at the Olympic Games will certainly hold us in good stead for the next one in Tokyo," Savita was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release. "I think we have a great chance to make history at the Tokyo Olympics. We have a good mix of experience and youngsters in our side and all our bases are covered. We have competed against top teams in the recent past and we have a strong belief in our abilities. If we play to our potential, we will surely win a medal for India at the Olympics next year." The 30-year-old custodian from Haryana, who was part of the Rio squad, believes the team is much improved now, evident from its recent performances against top sides.

"We have certainly changed the way we operate on and off the field since the 2016 Olympics. We have recorded great victories in the last four years which includes Asia Cup 2017 and FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019," said Savita. "It was absolutely amazing to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics through the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 in front of our home crowd." Savita recalled her experiences of the Rio Olympics, saying the entire team was buzzing with excitement to be just a part of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza after 36 years. "The Olympic Games will always be the pinnacle tournament for any sportsperson. All of us dream of not just participating in the competition, but also of winning a medal for our country. It was fantastic to take part at the Rio Olympics in 2016," she said.

"We had qualified for the big competition after 36 years and we were very excited to be in the midst of the best athletes from around the world. The feeling was unparalleled. The buzz of the fans, spreading colour around the different sporting venues lifts and motivates all sportspersons instantly." PTI SSC PDS PDS.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high. A full d...

Chicco offers Anti-mosquito Gel and spray for babies and children

New Delhi India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Not only in the summer, but also in the mild months, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Climate changes and increase in humidity further increases their ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020